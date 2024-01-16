Feds, B.C. to Invest $600,000 to Expand High-Speed Internet

The federal government and B.C. have announced over $600,000 in combined funding for two CityWest projects aimed at bringing high-speed Internet to over 140 households in the communities of sḵelhp (formerly Saltery Bay) and Lund in British Columbia.

“Reliable Internet is not a luxury—it is a necessity. Our government has made a historic commitment to connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026. This investment will enable CityWest to provide reliable high-speed Internet access to more than 140 underserved homes in sḵelhp and Lund, British Columbia,” said Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, in a statement on Tuesday.

Lisa Beare, B.C.’s Minister of Citizens’ Services, reiterated the importance of high-speed Internet in rural and remote communities for accessing health care, education, and business opportunities. She acknowledged the partnership with the federal government, aiming to connect every rural and remote community in British Columbia by 2027.

Prince Rupert-based CityWest, a municipally-owned telecom, noted its support for these last-mile projects in ensuring digital inclusivity.

This funding, initially announced by B.C. back in October, is part of Canada’s Connectivity Strategy, aiming to provide all Canadians with access to speeds of at least 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload. It contributes to the Universal Broadband Fund, a $3.225 billion investment by the federal government As of today, 93.5% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet, a significant increase from 79% in 2014, touted Ottawa.

This partnership between the feds and B.C., announced in March 2022, represents a combined investment of up to $830 million to connect all remaining rural households in the province to high-speed Internet. Since 2015, the federal government has invested nearly $525 million in connectivity projects in B.C., with the provincial government contributing $584 million since 2017.