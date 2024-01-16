New on Xbox Game Pass: January 2024

Xbox Game Pass has announced an exciting lineup of games coming soon, including “Palworld,” “Persona 3 Reload,” “F1 23,” and more, as shared by Megan Spurr, Community Lead at Xbox Game Pass, on Tuesday.

The service continues to expand its diverse game offerings, providing something for every type of gamer. We now have a list of upcoming titles for January and into early February. Check out the list below…

Available Now : “Those Who Remain” (Cloud, Console, PC) – A first-person psychological thriller set in the town of Dormont.

: “Those Who Remain” (Cloud, Console, PC) – A first-person psychological thriller set in the town of Dormont. January 18 : “Turnip Boy Robs a Bank” (Cloud, Console, PC) – Join Turnip Boy in an eccentric heist adventure.

: “Turnip Boy Robs a Bank” (Cloud, Console, PC) – Join Turnip Boy in an eccentric heist adventure. January 18 : “F1 23” (Console, PC) EA Play – Experience the thrill of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship.

: “F1 23” (Console, PC) EA Play – Experience the thrill of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship. January 19 : “Palworld” (Cloud, Console, PC) – Explore an open-world adventure with over 100 Pals to discover and capture.

: “Palworld” (Cloud, Console, PC) – Explore an open-world adventure with over 100 Pals to discover and capture. January 25 : “Go Mecha Ball” (Cloud, Console, PC) – A twin-stick shooter with roguelike progression and pinball-style physics.

: “Go Mecha Ball” (Cloud, Console, PC) – A twin-stick shooter with roguelike progression and pinball-style physics. January 30 : “Brotato” (Cloud, Console, PC) – A top-down roguelite arena shooter featuring a weapon-wielding potato.

: “Brotato” (Cloud, Console, PC) – A top-down roguelite arena shooter featuring a weapon-wielding potato. February 2 : “Persona 3 Reload” (Cloud, Console, PC) – Dive into the hidden hour between days in this reimagined RPG classic.

: “Persona 3 Reload” (Cloud, Console, PC) – Dive into the hidden hour between days in this reimagined RPG classic. February 6: “Anuchard” (Cloud, Console, PC) – Embark on a quest to restore the fallen kingdom of Anuchard.

DLC / Game Updates:

January 30: “Dead By Daylight: Alan Wake” – Game Pass members save 10% on this DLC featuring bestselling author Alan Wake.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks:

Available Now : “Naraka: Bladepoint Season 11 Bundle” – Enhance your game with new cosmetics and legendary skins.

: “Naraka: Bladepoint Season 11 Bundle” – Enhance your game with new cosmetics and legendary skins. Available Now: “Turbo Golf Racing Pet Pack” – Upgrade your ride with this fun pet-themed pack.

Games Leaving January 31: