Apple Demands $73.4 Million Legal Fees from Epic Games

Apple is demanding $73.4 million from Epic Games to cover its legal fees after winning the long-standing lawsuit, MacRumors is reporting.

The Supreme Court declined to hear separate requests from both Apple and Epic Games earlier this week, closing the case that began in August 2020. Apple now aims to bill Epic Games for its legal journey, totaling $73,404,326.

The amount is derived from Apple’s legal costs of $82,971,401, adjusted down to $81,560,362, with a 10% deduction recognizing Epic’s partial success.

Apple attributes the claim to Epic’s violation of the developer agreement when Fortnite introduced an alternative in-app payment on the App Store. With Epic losing its antitrust claims, Apple is imposing the financial repercussions outlined in the billing.

Epic has also previously accepted that it would owe damages if it lost its antitrust claims against Apple.

The court has set March 5, 2024, to address Apple’s claim for fees owed, including ongoing litigation expenses under the Developer Program License Agreement’s indemnification provision.

