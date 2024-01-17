Two Key Rogers Family Members to Retire from Board

Rogers has confirmed the retirement of board members Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers. This decision is part of a private settlement within the Rogers family, said a press release on Wednesday.

“On behalf of the board and management of Rogers Communications, I want to thank Melinda and Martha for their numerous contributions to our company over many decades,” said Edward Rogers, Chair, Rogers Communications, and brother of the sisters. “Their dedication to Rogers Communications has been integral to the company’s growth and is reflected in the passion with which our employees serve our customers across Canada every day.”

“With our family differences now settled, we both believe this is the appropriate time to retire from the Rogers Communications board. We remain proud and committed shareholders of the company and look forward to supporting its success in the future. In the words of our late father, the best is yet to come,” said Rogers-Hixon and Ms. Rogers.

Rogers-Hixon, who joined the board in 2002 and became Deputy Chair in 2018, has been a key figure in Rogers. Her roles included Senior Vice President of Strategy and Development and founder of Rogers Venture Partners in 2011.

Martha Rogers, a board member since 2008 and Chair of the ESG committee since 2021, has been a vocal advocate for social responsibility and climate change issues within the company.

The Rogers family, along with independent directors at Rogers Communications, faced a significant power struggle led by Edward, the Chair of the board and the family trust in 2021. The conflict emerged when Edward sought to replace then CEO Joe Natale with CFO Tony Staffieri, citing underperformance. The dispute escalated, resulting in Staffieri’s dismissal and Edward being removed as chairman.

In response, Edward formed a new Board of Directors and sought legal intervention to validate his board against the existing one. The court ruled in his favour, granting him control over the company.

Following this victory, Edward appointed Tony Staffieri as the new CEO, while also making several executive changes to align with his vision for the company.

Rogers-Hixon said in an interview back in late 2021 that stressed the importance of family reconciliation for the good of the next generation of the company’s leaders–their children.

“I don’t want to create an environment that teaches the next generation that it’s okay to pit each other against each other,” said Ms. Rogers-Hixon at the time.

“It’s really important to set the example and set up a structure that encourages them and makes them want to work collaboratively, to be the best stewards they can possibly be. That’s what’s important to me.”