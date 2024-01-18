BLUETTI Launches SwapSolar Ecosystem for Road Trips and More

BLUETTI, a renowned name in portable power solutions, has unveiled its first ecosystem product, SwapSolar, at CES earlier this month on January 9.

This innovative product, comprising the AC180T swappable solar generator and the MultiCooler 3-in-1 portable car fridge, is designed to elevate the comfort and convenience of road trips. Following its debut, BLUETTI plans to launch an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign in late February, offering special deals for early backers.

BLUETTI AC180T: A Swappable Solar Generator for Continuous Power

BLUETTI SwapSolar 02

The AC180T is a portable power station equipped with two hot-swappable 716.8Wh batteries, ensuring uninterrupted power supply. In case of a power outage, its UPS mode can power essentials within 20ms through 4 AC outlets, 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C, and a cigarette lighter port. The device’s innovative design allows for easy battery swapping without power interruption, catering to extended trips and emergencies. It offers fast charging options, including 1,440W AC charging and solar panel compatibility.

BLUETTI MultiCooler: A Versatile Fridge, Freezer, and Ice Maker

Bluetti swapsolar 2

Powered by the AC180T’s battery, the BLUETTI MultiCooler is a world-first LFP-powered 3-in-1 portable fridge. It features a 40-liter compartment with adjustable temperature settings, capable of chilling 65 cans of soda or keeping food items frozen. The MultiCooler’s rapid cooling ability and built-in ice maker, which produces crystal cube ice in minutes, set it apart. It can be charged via a standard wall socket, vehicle charging, or solar panels, ensuring continuous operation.

Innovative Features and User-Friendly Design

The MultiCooler boasts a self-cleaning mode, maintaining cleanliness and preventing mildew. Its efficient insulation keeps contents fresh for extended periods, even without power. The intuitive control panel and BLUETTI app enhance user convenience, with an ECO mode that significantly reduces power consumption. The unit’s portability is enhanced by a drawbar and wheels, making it easy to transport, even on rough terrain. BLUETTI also offers a slide add-on for vehicle stability.

Why Choose BLUETTI SwapSolar?

The BLUETTI SwapSolar ecosystem is ideal for road trips, ocean adventures, or long-distance transportation. It ensures that gadgets remain charged, drinks stay cold, and food remains fresh, promoting self-sufficiency and reducing dependence on external power sources.

