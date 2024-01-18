Fastest Mobile Network in Canada for Q4 2023 Revealed

In Q4 of 2023, Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence reported that Bell emerged as the fastest mobile operator among Canada’s national providers.

Bell achieved a median download speed of 121.33 Mbps, surpassing its competitors Telus and Rogers, which recorded speeds of 115.02 Mbps and 105.87 Mbps, respectively.

Conversely, Rogers led in median upload speeds, registering 15.10 Mbps, outperforming Telus and Bell, which posted speeds of 11.96 Mbps and 11.80 Mbps, respectively.

Additionally, Rogers saw the highest consistency among national mobile operators in Canada, with 88.2% of results showing at least a 5 Mbps minimum download speed and 1 Mbps minimum upload speed.

The analysis also included a Video Score measurement, where no statistical winner was declared among the national operators. In the 5G category, Bell recorded the fastest median 5G download speed at 194.23 Mbps, significantly ahead of Telus and Rogers.

In device performance, the iPhone 15 Pro Max showed the fastest median download speed at 164.84 Mbps. When examining performance by major cell phone manufacturers, Apple’s iPhones led with a median download speed of 103.20 Mbps.

The study also assessed chipset performance, revealing that the Snapdragon X70 5G chipset from Qualcomm had the fastest median download speed at 155.39 Mbps.

Regionally, Newfoundland and Labrador recorded the fastest median mobile download speed at 112.48 Mbps. In contrast, the Northwest Territories had the slowest median download speed during the same period.

In city-specific data, St. John’s registered the fastest median mobile download speed among Canada’s most populous cities at 171.76 Mbps during Q4 2023.

Bell Also Leads Fixed Broadband Internet Speeds

When it comes to fixed broadband services, Bell pure fibre was the leading provider in Canada for the same period, according to Ookla.

Bell pure fibre saw the highest median download speed among top providers, reaching 307.77 Mbps. This performance placed Bell well ahead of Rogers, Telus PureFibre, Cogeco, Videotron, and SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet, trailing behind with speeds of 270.08 Mbps, 255.88 Mbps, 152.43 Mbps, 124.36 Mbps, and 73.65 Mbps, respectively.

Bell pure fibre also led in median upload speeds, registering 264.97 Mbps. This beat Telus PureFibre, which recorded 215.80 Mbps, and other providers like Rogers, Videotron, Cogeco, and SpaceX Starlink, which posted lower speeds.

The consistency of each fixed broadband provider’s performance was also measured, but no statistical winner was declared for the highest consistency in Canada during Q4 2023. Bell pure fibre had a high consistency percentage of 94.3%, with Telus PureFibre narrowly behind at 93.5%.

In terms of Video Score, Bell pure fibre again topped the chart with the highest score of 87.90 in Canada for Q4 2023. Other providers like Telus PureFibre, Videotron, Rogers, Cogeco, and SpaceX Starlink followed with scores of 86.74, 85.66, 85.41, 85.25, and 80.82, respectively.

Regionally, British Columbia recorded the fastest median download speed over fixed broadband at 211.10 Mbps. In contrast, the Yukon experienced the slowest median download speed during the same period.