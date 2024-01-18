Google CEO Sundar Pichai Warns of More Job Cuts in 2024

In a recent internal memo to Google employees, CEO Sundar Pichai has indicated that the company is set to undergo further job cuts in 2024, The Verge is reporting.

Since January 10th, Google has already let go of over a thousand employees from various departments, affecting teams in hardware, ad sales, search, shopping, maps, policy, core engineering, and YouTube.

Pichai acknowledged the difficulty of these “tough choices,” assuring employees that the current round of layoffs is not on the scale of last year’s massive reduction of 12,000 jobs.

However, he emphasized that the company’s ambitious goals for the year require streamlining and simplification of operations.

In his memo, Pichai revealed that the layoffs are aimed at “removing layers to simplify execution and drive velocity in some areas.” Despite attempts to ease concerns, he confirmed employees’ fears, stating that more “role eliminations” are on the horizon.

“These role eliminations are not at the scale of last year’s reductions, and will not touch every team,” Pichai wrote. “But I know it’s very difficult to see colleagues and teams impacted.”

While many of the changes have already been announced, Pichai emphasized that some teams will continue to make resource allocation decisions throughout the year.

This implies that certain roles may still be affected as the company navigates its restructuring process.

As Google employees brace for the impact of these impending changes, the company continues to grapple with the necessity of making tough decisions to align with its ambitious goals for the year.