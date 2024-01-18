OpenAI, Arizona State University Announce Partnership for AI Education

OpenAI has today announced a partnership with Arizona State University (ASU), marking its first venture into higher education collaboration, CNBC News reports.

Starting in February, ASU will integrate ChatGPT Enterprise across various domains, including coursework, tutoring, and research.

ASU’s Chief Information Officer, Lev Gonick, revealed that the collaboration has been in progress for six months, with prior usage of ChatGPT and other AI tools by university faculty and staff.

ChatGPT Enterprise, launched in August, offers ASU full access to GPT-4, featuring improved performance and API credits. ASU aims to leverage this partnership to create a personalized AI tutor for students, focusing on STEM subjects and even incorporating the tool in courses like Freshman Composition.

The university plans to explore creative applications, developing AI avatars as “creative buddies” to assist in various subjects, such as singing or crafting poetry about biology.

Gonick highlighted the popularity of ASU’s prompt engineering course and emphasized that the partnership eliminates usage caps, providing students with expanded access.

Addressing concerns about AI chatbots facilitating cheating, Gonick stressed the need for a new approach, emphasizing a shift from the token economy to an abundance mindset.

Gonick also emphasized the collaborative nature of the partnership, positioning ASU as a design and thought partner in OpenAI’s exploration of aligning its business for universities.

This venture signifies a major step in the integration of AI tools into higher education, with both OpenAI and ASU keen on advancing learning experiences and exploring new possibilities in AI.