Here’s an Apple Vision Pro Guided Tour and How It’s Made [VIDEOS]

Today Apple launched pre-orders for its new Vision Pro headset in the U.S., and also shared a behind-the-scenes on how the new product is made, along with a nearly 10-minute guided tour.

The video at just over one-minute long, details the making of Apple’s first spatial computer. We see various machines and steps of how Vision Pro is made, from its woven head band, to the 3D formed laminated glass and its aluminum alloy frame.

Check it out below:

As for the Vision Pro guided tour, we see Apple demo the new headset on a customer that has never tried it before. Of course, he’s blown away at his first experience with Vision Pro. We get an intro into the basic navigation, photo and video interaction, a preview of how the Apple TV app works, FaceTime, Personas, how the headset works in an office environment, turning the Mac into a large display, plus a look at the interactive dinosaurs experience and a look at the App Store. All starting from just one easy payment of $3,499 USD:

Canadians can try the Apple Vision Pro fitting process today, but we can’t buy the headset in Canada, which is rumoured to expand outside the U.S. to here later this year.