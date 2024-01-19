Canadians Can Get Fitted for Apple Vision Pro Right Now

Apple’s Vision Pro launched pre-orders in the U.S. today, and part of the purchasing set up involves either an iPhone or an iPad with Face ID to scan your face for the right fit, so you get proper sizing.

The fitting process involves scanning an App Clip Code (it’s a QR code that will launch an app) on the Vision Pro page on Apple.com that will fire up the Apple Store iOS app.

On your iPhone or iPad, you’ll be asked to open the Apple Store app. From here, you’ll proceed with a fit scan that’s essentially like setting up Face ID, but with just four angles of your face captured twice, to get the “ideal fit for your Light Seal and head bands.” Apple says this scanning data does not leave your iPhone or iPad.

Once your scan is complete of your conehead, the Apple.com website will automatically refresh and say, “We’ve got your fit.” Once you click continue and choose your Vision Pro storage option, your cart will reflect Light Seal and head band sizing, which in our case was medium.

While Vision Pro isn’t available outside of the U.S. at launch, it’s rumoured to debut in Canada later this year. For now, letting users outside of the U.S. go through the sizing process just prepares potential customers for the inevitable upper cut to your wallet’s baby maker when Vision Pro lands in your home country.