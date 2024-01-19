Canadians Can Get Fitted for Apple Vision Pro Right Now

Gary Ng
7 seconds ago

vision pro hero

Apple’s Vision Pro launched pre-orders in the U.S. today, and part of the purchasing set up involves either an iPhone or an iPad with Face ID to scan your face for the right fit, so you get proper sizing.

The fitting process involves scanning an App Clip Code (it’s a QR code that will launch an app) on the Vision Pro page on Apple.com that will fire up the Apple Store iOS app.

vision pro face id scan

On your iPhone or iPad, you’ll be asked to open the Apple Store app. From here, you’ll proceed with a fit scan that’s essentially like setting up Face ID, but with just four angles of your face captured twice, to get the “ideal fit for your Light Seal and head bands.” Apple says this scanning data does not leave your iPhone or iPad.

Vision Pro fit scan

Once your scan is complete of your conehead, the Apple.com website will automatically refresh and say, “We’ve got your fit.” Once you click continue and choose your Vision Pro storage option, your cart will reflect Light Seal and head band sizing, which in our case was medium.

vision pro fit confirm

While Vision Pro isn’t available outside of the U.S. at launch, it’s rumoured to debut in Canada later this year. For now, letting users outside of the U.S. go through the sizing process just prepares potential customers for the inevitable upper cut to your wallet’s baby maker when Vision Pro lands in your home country.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Featured stories

Here’s Apple Vision Pro Pricing and Accessories Available

Apple Vision Pro launched pre-orders today in the U.S. and we now have complete pricing for the mixed-reality headset and its accessories. One thing is for sure, this first-gen Apple product doesn’t come cheap, starting at $3,499 USD. Apple offers three storage tiers, separated only by $200 USD each, just like pricing for the iPhone...
Gary Ng
35 mins ago

Apple Vision Pro Pre-Orders Launch in the U.S.

Apple says the “era of spatial computing” is now upon us with its new mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro. You can now pre-order the Vision Pro in the U.S. (well, if pre-orders actually start on time for once), ahead of its launch on February 2, 2024. As for Canadians, we’re not the only ones left...
Gary Ng
4 hours ago

Apple Unveils 2024 Black Unity Collection for Apple Watch

Apple has launched its new Black Unity Collection for 2024, a tribute to the resilience and beauty of the Black community. The collection features the Black Unity Sport Band for Apple Watch and a special Unity Bloom watch face, both inspired by Pan-Africanism and symbolizing the collective effort to combat injustice and dismantle systemic barriers,...
Austin Blake
2 days ago