Best Buy and Bell Partner, Rebranding The Source Stores in Canada to ‘Best Buy Express’

Bell and Best Buy Canada have inked a deal on a partnership that will see the rebranding of 165 The Source locations across Canada to ‘Best Buy Express’.

As part of this rebrand, Bell and Best Buy Canada will be using this as an opportunity to give current locations of The Source a facelift and restructure. Both companies are reportedly updating the stores and “expanding their product selection,” according to The Globe and Mail. In a statement, Bell and Best Buy Canada reportedly confirmed that customer service and employee training would also be updated.

As far as product updates, it’s said that Best Buy Express will be the home for general consumer electronics and wireless plans alongside internet, TV, and home phone services. Naturally, all will be provided by Bell as well as Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile.

It’s unclear exactly how the partnership is broken up. Of course, Best Buy is providing its name and branding for the former locations of The Source. However, it’s reported that Bell will be responsible for operating each location. Bell employees will also be on staff, yet receive training from both companies. Reportedly, a Bell spokesperson declined to comment on the matter with The Globe and Mail.

The Source has been a fixture for Canadian consumers since 1986. At the time, the brand was under the name RadioShack. It wasn’t until 2005 that the company was rebranded to The Source by Circuit City. As history would have it, the latter portion of the name was dropped when Circuit City’s parent company InterTAN filed for bankruptcy.

Ultimately, The Source and its locations were acquired by Bell in 2009. At the time, The Source had 750 stores nationwide. As of now, there are around 300 locations. 165 of those are to be rebranded to Best Buy Express. However, the remaining stores not included in the partnership will be closed in 2024.