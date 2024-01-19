Here’s Apple Vision Pro Pricing and Accessories Available

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

vision pro pricing

Apple Vision Pro launched pre-orders today in the U.S. and we now have complete pricing for the mixed-reality headset and its accessories. One thing is for sure, this first-gen Apple product doesn’t come cheap, starting at $3,499 USD.

Apple offers three storage tiers, separated only by $200 USD each, just like pricing for the iPhone in the U.S.

Here’s a full overview of Apple Vision Pro pricing and all the accessories you can buy:

Apple Vision Pro Pricing (USD):

  • 256GB: $3499
  • 512GB: $3699
  • 1TB: $3899

As of writing, Vision Pro is sold out for all three storage tiers with availability showing as 6-7 weeks.

AppleCare+ for Vision Pro is a hefty $499 USD, which is 14% of the cost of the base model Vision Pro.

Accessories (USD):

  • ZEISS Optical Inserts with free engraving: $149
  • Apple Vision Pro Travel Case: $199
  • Apple Vision Pro Battery: $199
  • Apple Vision Pro Light Seal: $199
  • Apple Vision Pro Light Seal Cushion: $29
  • Apple Vision Pro Light Seal Cushion: $99
  • Apple Vision Pro Light Seal Cushion: $99
  • Belkin Battery Holder for Apple Vision Pro: $49.95

If you opted for the most expensive Vision Pro with 1TB of storage, ZEISS Optical Inserts, the Travel Case and an extra Vision Pro Battery (since Vision Pro only has up to 2.5 hours of battery), and AppleCare+, it comes to a grand total $4,945 USD before tax. That’s roughly $6,658 CAD after today’s exchange rate, for a fully-maxed out Vision Pro set up. That’s the price one has to pay for being an early adopter of a first-gen Apple product, right?

Vision Pro is U.S. only for now and is rumoured to expand to Canada later this year. Can’t imagine what Vision Pro pricing in Canada will be after foreign exchange rates and ongoing inflation. Start saving your pennies, folks.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Featured stories

Apple Vision Pro Pre-Orders Launch in the U.S.

Apple says the “era of spatial computing” is now upon us with its new mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro. You can now pre-order the Vision Pro in the U.S. (well, if pre-orders actually start on time for once), ahead of its launch on February 2, 2024. As for Canadians, we’re not the only ones left...
Gary Ng
3 hours ago

Apple Unveils 2024 Black Unity Collection for Apple Watch

Apple has launched its new Black Unity Collection for 2024, a tribute to the resilience and beauty of the Black community. The collection features the Black Unity Sport Band for Apple Watch and a special Unity Bloom watch face, both inspired by Pan-Africanism and symbolizing the collective effort to combat injustice and dismantle systemic barriers,...
Austin Blake
2 days ago

First Apple Vision Pro Hands-On Reviews are Out

Image via The Verge Apple has lifted the embargo on the first controlled hands-on reviews of its upcoming headset, the Vision Pro. The company had a demo set up for select media and let them try on the Vision Pro and write about their brief controlled 30-minute experience. Apple took photos of these reviewers to...
Gary Ng
3 days ago