Here’s Apple Vision Pro Pricing and Accessories Available

Apple Vision Pro launched pre-orders today in the U.S. and we now have complete pricing for the mixed-reality headset and its accessories. One thing is for sure, this first-gen Apple product doesn’t come cheap, starting at $3,499 USD.

Apple offers three storage tiers, separated only by $200 USD each, just like pricing for the iPhone in the U.S.

Here’s a full overview of Apple Vision Pro pricing and all the accessories you can buy:

Apple Vision Pro Pricing (USD):

256GB: $3499

512GB: $3699

1TB: $3899

As of writing, Vision Pro is sold out for all three storage tiers with availability showing as 6-7 weeks.

AppleCare+ for Vision Pro is a hefty $499 USD, which is 14% of the cost of the base model Vision Pro.

Accessories (USD):

ZEISS Optical Inserts with free engraving: $149

Apple Vision Pro Travel Case: $199

Apple Vision Pro Battery: $199

Apple Vision Pro Light Seal: $199

Apple Vision Pro Light Seal Cushion: $29

Apple Vision Pro Light Seal Cushion: $99

Belkin Battery Holder for Apple Vision Pro: $49.95

If you opted for the most expensive Vision Pro with 1TB of storage, ZEISS Optical Inserts, the Travel Case and an extra Vision Pro Battery (since Vision Pro only has up to 2.5 hours of battery), and AppleCare+, it comes to a grand total $4,945 USD before tax. That’s roughly $6,658 CAD after today’s exchange rate, for a fully-maxed out Vision Pro set up. That’s the price one has to pay for being an early adopter of a first-gen Apple product, right?

Vision Pro is U.S. only for now and is rumoured to expand to Canada later this year. Can’t imagine what Vision Pro pricing in Canada will be after foreign exchange rates and ongoing inflation. Start saving your pennies, folks.