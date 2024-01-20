Alleged 12.9-inch iPad Air Design Leaks in New Renders

Apple is reportedly set to expand its iPad Air lineup with the introduction of a new 12.9-inch model, marking the first time the iPad Air series will feature such a large screen size.

This was first rumoured back in the fall and now we are seeing some alleged CAD renders obtained by 91mobiles, showing what this massive iPad Air might look like.

The renders, which apparently were sourced from industry insiders, suggest that the new iPad Air will retain the aesthetic of the current models, featuring a slim body and an all-screen design.

One notable design element is the Touch ID button located at the top, similar to the previous iteration. Additionally, the speaker grilles are positioned at the top and bottom of the device, and a side switch is visible. The USB-C port remains at the bottom.

A slight change is observed in the rear camera setup, which now includes a border around the lens and LED flash, differing from the current model’s naked camera sensor. Despite these subtle changes, it appears that Apple is not planning a major design overhaul for the 12.9-inch iPad Air, which already an all-screen display, Touch ID button, and flat edges.

But what’s odd is the FaceTime camera positioned in the portrait orientation, when really it should be landscape as that’s better for group video calls.

Can you imagine your Aunt Selma using a 12.9-inch iPad Air to take pictures and videos at the next wedding?

Rumours suggest the new iPad Air will not feature a mini-LED display like the 12.9-inch iPad Pro but will instead stick with an LCD screen, as reported by DigiTimes. This sixth-generation iPad Air is also expected to be powered by Apple’s M2 chip.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said last month Apple will likely unveil an M3 MacBook Air and new iPad Pro and iPad Air models in March, also citing new 11-inc and 13-inch display sizes for the latter.