Apple Vision Pro Repairs Cost Up to $2,399 USD Out of Warranty

John Quintet
36 seconds ago

Apple’s Vision Pro headset launched pre-orders on Friday in the U.S., and along with it came updated web pages detailing out of warranty repair costs (via 9to5Mac).

Customers seeking direct service from Apple without AppleCare+ could face charges up to a whopping $2,399 USD ($3,229 CAD), especially in cases of extensive damage. Apple urges users to utilize its “Get an Estimate” tool for a clearer understanding of potential costs.

For those enrolled in AppleCare+, a service plan for Apple products, the fee per incident is significantly reduced to $299 USD for Vision Pro.

This plan covers various types of damage, including accidental ones, under certain conditions. Apple emphasizes that upon receiving the product for repair, an inspection will be conducted to check if additional damage warrants extra fees.

In cases of cracked cover glass on the Apple Vision Pro, the estimated repair cost stands at $799 USD. However, for AppleCare+ members, this fee is again reduced to $299 USD. Apple notes that accidental damage is not covered under the standard Apple warranty, but AppleCare+ extends coverage to include accidental damage from handling.

Additionally, Apple offers a battery replacement service. The standard warranty does not cover battery wear from normal use, but AppleCare+ members are eligible for a no-cost replacement if the battery retains less than 80% of its original capacity. The cost of AppleCare+ for the Apple Vision Pro is set at $499.

Click here to see a guided tour of Apple’s Vision Pro, plus a “how it’s made” video shared by Apple earlier on Friday.

