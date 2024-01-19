Apple Vision Pro Pre-Orders Launch in the U.S.

Gary Ng
17 seconds ago

Apple says the “era of spatial computing” is now upon us with its new mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro.

You can now pre-order the Vision Pro in the U.S. (well, if pre-orders actually start on time for once), ahead of its launch on February 2, 2024.

As for Canadians, we’re not the only ones left out in the cold as the new device is only launching in the U.S. for now. Rumours claim an expansion may reach Canada sooner, rather than later this year.

The Vision Pro is priced from a hefty $3,499 USD ($4,717 CAD) and has 2.5 hours of battery life, thanks to an external battery pack tethered to the headset. What would Steve Jobs think of this battery set up for Vision Pro?

Some early media reviews said the Vision Pro experience is awesome as expected, but the device is heavy. Maybe future and more affordable versions of Vision Pro will focus on being as light as possible?

Do you know anyone pre-ordering the Vision Pro in the U.S. today? Are you waiting for Vision Pro to debut in Canada and ready to drop an estimated $5,000 CAD for the headset?

