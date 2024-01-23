Netflix to Stream WWE’s Raw, Starting in 2025 in New 10-Year Deal

Netflix and TKO Group Holdings have announced that the streamer will begin airing WWE’s Raw, starting in 2025.

The two parties are said to have inked a 10-year deal. According to CNBC, the partnership is estimated to be more than $5 billion USD (around $6.7 billion CAD). It’s reported that Netflix is continuing to try to drive further revenue for its service while cutting down on subscription sharing, and is attempting further investments in live programming.

The deal secures Netflix’s exclusivity in streaming WWE Raw in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., and Latin American regions. Netflix will stream the event each week, all year long, according to the official account on X (formally Twitter). Other regions are expected to be added down the line.

WWE Raw is getting in the ring with Netflix! Starting in January 2025, Netflix will exclusively stream WWE Raw in the US, Canada, UK, & Latin America. Every single week, all year long. https://t.co/4hiJ2bBpQG pic.twitter.com/i7lz1k80YL — Netflix (@netflix) January 23, 2024

Currently, WWE’s Raw is available to watch on Sportsnet+ in Canada. Sportsnet’s $14.99 monthly subscription offers access to WWE’s weekly programming. The ‘Premium’ tier enables access to the “Premium Live Events.” In the U.S., WWE’s Raw airs on USA Network. Peacock also retains the right for WWE’s premium events in the U.S. The deal is said to also affect all WWE shows and specials outside of the U.S. In Canada, Netflix will stream WWE’s live events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble. WWE documentaries (those available on Peacock) will also be made available as on-demand programming in Canada.

Netflix has dabbled with live-streamed events in the past. It’s hosted the Chris Rock: Selective Outrage special to a fair degree of success. However, the Love is Blind: The Live Reunion special was met with technical setbacks. So much so that the production was postponed and aired at a later date.

Netflix’s partnership with WWE’s parent company TKO Group Holdings bodes well for both parties. The streamer can tap into sports-focused content, adding to the likes of Formula 1. TKO Group Holdings has been looking for a suitable streaming partner as well. WWE content is then leveraged and brought to the eyes of more than 250 subscribers around the world, pending availability.