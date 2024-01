Super Bowl 58 is set for February 11, 2024, and ahead of the big game, Sonos has announced a sale coming is coming to ensure you have the best viewing experience at home.

Starting from February 2-11, Sonos says you can save 20% off the following home theatre speakers:

“Sonos home theater sets include a variety of best-selling speakers that provide an immersive experience – bringing every moment to life with sound that puts you inside Allegiant Stadium,” said a Sonos spokesperson to iPhone in Canada.

