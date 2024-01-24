Mophie Powerstation Plus ‘Year of the Dragon’ Limited Edition is Here

Mophie today announced the release of a special, limited edition powerstation plus, celebrating the Year of the Dragon with an artistic dragon design. This unique product integrates both Lightning and USB-C cables within a compact frame, featuring a 10,000 mAh internal battery.

Designed for convenience, the powerstation plus allows users to charge multiple devices simultaneously. The integrated cables, delivering up to 20W of Power Delivery (PD), ensure a fast and efficient charge for a range of Apple devices including the iPhone, iPad, and AirPods.

The sleek design of the powerstation plus complements Apple products like the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods, making it an attractive addition to any tech collection. It promises up to +43 hours of video playback, making it an essential accessory for anyone needing extra battery life for their portable devices.

The powerstation plus is uniquely equipped with integrated, reinforced Lightning and USB-C cables for seamless charging. It allows for charging multiple devices at once and features a USB-C PD port for pass-through charging from the wall to the device.

An integrated four-light LED power indicator keeps users informed of the charging status and current battery life. This power station plus is super essential for travel as you don’t need to carry any cables with you, as they are built into this battery bank.

The 2024 Year of the Dragon powerstation plus is priced at $99.95 CAD and is available exclusively at Apple retail stores in Canada, the U.S., Australia, China, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, and Taiwan, as well as online at Apple.ca and mophie.com. It comes with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.

This powerstation plus is touted as a superfast charging solution for almost any Apple device, offering both convenience and speed with its integrated charging cables.

Also new today from mophie is the 15W Wireless Charging Pad, designed for universal compatibility with Qi-enabled devices.

This innovative charging pad boasts a lofted design, ensuring that users can position their phones optimally for effective charging. Accompanied by a USB cable and a 30W adapter, the charging pad offers versatile usage; they can be used in conjunction or separately, providing users with maximum charging flexibility. Priced at $39.95 USD, this latest addition to mophie’s product line is now available for purchase wherever mophie products are sold. It has yet to debut on Apple.ca yet but it should, with Canadian pricing to follow.