New on Disney+ Canada: February 2024

Disney+ Canada has announced its list of new shows and movies available on the streaming service, coming in February 2024.
Highlights include the premiere of FX’s Shogun, an original adaptation of James Clavell’s novel, set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Star Wars: Bad Batch will also see its season three premiere date.
Check out the list of new titles below coming to Disney+ in February 2024:
FEBRUARY 2
Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)
Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez (S1)
Pixar’s Self
FEBRUARY 3
Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)
FEBRUARY 5
Solar Opposites: An Earth Shatteringly Romantic Solar Valentine’s Day Opposites Special
Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)
FEBRUARY 6
Death and Other Details (New Episode)
FEBRUARY 7
A Shop for Killers (S1, New Episodes)
Assembled: The Making of The Marvels
Ishura (S1, New Episode)
The Marvels
Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)
FEBRUARY 9
Cypher
Suncoast
FEBRUARY 12
Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)
FEBRUARY 13
Death and Other Details (New Episode)
FEBRUARY 14
Culprits (S1)
Ishura (S1, New Episode)
Kiff (S1)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S6)
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, New Episodes)
Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)
FEBRUARY 15
Next Goal Wins
FEBRUARY 16
Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)
Life & Beth (S2)
FEBRUARY 17
Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)
FEBRUARY 19
Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)
FEBRUARY 20
Death and Other Details (New Episode)
FEBRUARY 21
Ishura (S1, New Episode)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, Three-Episode Premiere)
