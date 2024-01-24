New on Disney+ Canada: February 2024

Disney+ Canada has announced its list of new shows and movies available on the streaming service, coming in February 2024.

Highlights include the premiere of FX’s Shogun, an original adaptation of James Clavell’s novel, set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Star Wars: Bad Batch will also see its season three premiere date.

Check out the list of new titles below coming to Disney+ in February 2024:

FEBRUARY 2

  • Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)
  • Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez (S1)
  • Pixar’s Self

FEBRUARY 3

  • Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)

FEBRUARY 5

  • Solar Opposites: An Earth Shatteringly Romantic Solar Valentine’s Day Opposites Special
  • Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

FEBRUARY 6

  • Death and Other Details (New Episode)

FEBRUARY 7

  • A Shop for Killers (S1, New Episodes)
  • Assembled: The Making of The Marvels
  • Ishura (S1, New Episode)
  • The Marvels
  • Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)

FEBRUARY 9

  • Cypher
  • Suncoast

FEBRUARY 12

  • Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

FEBRUARY 13

  • Death and Other Details (New Episode)

FEBRUARY 14

  • Culprits (S1)
  • Ishura (S1, New Episode)
  • Kiff (S1)
  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S6)
  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, New Episodes)
  • Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)

FEBRUARY 15

  • Next Goal Wins

FEBRUARY 16

  • Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)
  • Life & Beth (S2)

FEBRUARY 17

  • Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)

FEBRUARY 19

  • Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

FEBRUARY 20

  • Death and Other Details (New Episode)

FEBRUARY 21

  • Ishura (S1, New Episode)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, Three-Episode Premiere)
  • Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)

FEBRUARY 23

  • Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)

FEBRUARY 24

  • Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)

FEBRUARY 27

  • Death and Other Details (New Episode)
  • FX’s Shōgun (Two-Episode Premiere)

FEBRUARY 28

  • Death in the Dorms (S2, Premiere Episode)
  • Everything is Well (Tout va bien) (All Episodes)
  • Ishura (S1, New Episode)
  • Iwájú (All Episodes)
  • Iwájú: A Day Ahead
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, New Episode)
  • Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)

FEBRUARY 29

  • Me Hereafter (S1)

