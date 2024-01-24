New on Disney+ Canada: February 2024

Disney+ Canada has announced its list of new shows and movies available on the streaming service, coming in February 2024.

Highlights include the premiere of FX’s Shogun, an original adaptation of James Clavell’s novel, set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Star Wars: Bad Batch will also see its season three premiere date.

Check out the list of new titles below coming to Disney+ in February 2024:

FEBRUARY 2

Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez (S1)

Pixar’s Self

FEBRUARY 3

Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)

FEBRUARY 5

Solar Opposites: An Earth Shatteringly Romantic Solar Valentine’s Day Opposites Special

Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

FEBRUARY 6

Death and Other Details (New Episode)

FEBRUARY 7

A Shop for Killers (S1, New Episodes)

Assembled: The Making of The Marvels

Ishura (S1, New Episode)

The Marvels

Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)

FEBRUARY 9

Cypher

Suncoast

FEBRUARY 12

Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

FEBRUARY 13

Death and Other Details (New Episode)

FEBRUARY 14

Culprits (S1)

Ishura (S1, New Episode)

Kiff (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S6)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, New Episodes)

Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)

FEBRUARY 15

Next Goal Wins

FEBRUARY 16

Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)

Life & Beth (S2)

FEBRUARY 17

Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)

FEBRUARY 19

Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

FEBRUARY 20

Death and Other Details (New Episode)

FEBRUARY 21

Ishura (S1, New Episode)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, Three-Episode Premiere)

Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)

FEBRUARY 23

Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)

FEBRUARY 24

Flex X Cop (S1, New Episode)

FEBRUARY 27

Death and Other Details (New Episode)

FX’s Shōgun (Two-Episode Premiere)

FEBRUARY 28

Death in the Dorms (S2, Premiere Episode)

Everything is Well (Tout va bien) (All Episodes)

Ishura (S1, New Episode)

Iwájú (All Episodes)

Iwájú: A Day Ahead

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, New Episode)

Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)

FEBRUARY 29

Me Hereafter (S1)

Click here to sign up for Disney+ Canada.