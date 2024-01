New on Netflix Canada: February 2024

Netflix Canada has announced its new slate of shows and movies coming to the streaming service in February 2024.

Some highlights include Jurassic Park 1-3, Despicable Me 1-3 and The Shawshank Redemption along with the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, set to stream live on Netflix on February 24.

Netflix Games available now include FashionVerse Netflix and Money Heist.

Earlier today, we told you Netflix will be removing its Basic plan in Canada entirely in Q2 of this year, forcing these customers paying $9.99/month to jump down to an ad-supported plan, or pay 65% more for the next tier. Ouch.

Below is the full list of what’s new on Netflix Canada in February 2024:

February 1

¡Sálvese quien pueda! (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

The 5th Wave

The Big Sick

Boyz n the Hood

Eat Pray Love

Happy Feet

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

House, M.D.: Seasons 1-8

In a World…

Little Women (1994)

Minions

Mr. Deeds

Seven

The Shawshank Redemption

The Skeleton Twins

This Is Where I Leave You

Tusk

February 2

Let’s Talk About CHU (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES

Orion and the Dark — NETFLIX FAMILY

Plus One

February 5

Dee & Friends in Oz — NETFLIX FAMILY

February 7

The Devil Wears Prada

The Hating Game

Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2 (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Luz: The Light of the Heart (BZ) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Mr. D: Seasons 4-6

Raël: The Alien Prophet (FR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

February 8

One Day (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

February 9

A Killer Paradox (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Alpha Males: Season 2 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ashes (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

Bhakshak (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Despicable Me 3

Lover, Stalker, Killer (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

February 11

Father Stu

February 13

Kill Me If You Dare (PL) — NETFLIX FILM

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All — NETFLIX COMEDY

February 14

A Soweto Love Story (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3 (BZ) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Heartbreak Agency (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Players — NETFLIX FILM

February 15

AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 (JO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Crossroads

House of Ninjas (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love, Simon

Ready, Set, Love (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Vince Staples Show — NETFLIX SERIES

February 16

The Abyss (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

Comedy Chaos (ID) — NETFLIX SERIES

Einstein and the Bomb (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

February 19

Hereditary

Little Angel: Volume 4

Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

February 20

22 Jump Street

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out — NETFLIX COMEDY

February 21

Can I Tell You A Secret? (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

February 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender — NETFLIX FAMILY

February 23

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mea Culpa — NETFLIX FILM

Through My Window: Looking at You (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

February 24

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

February 26

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

February 28

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Mire: Millennium (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Code 8 Part II — NETFLIX FILM

February 29

A Round of Applause (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Morbius

LAST CALL

Leaving February 22, 2023

The Big Short

Leaving February 26, 2023

Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2

Leaving February 28, 2023

Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3

Leaving February 29, 2023