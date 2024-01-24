Spotify Details Improved Experience for Users, Artists Under DMA

Starting March 7, Spotify is set to undergo a significant transformation in the European Union (EU) with the implementation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

In a new post, Spotify explains how the DMA will address one of the top user complaints i.e. the cumbersome process of subscribing to and purchasing within the Spotify app on iPhones and iPads.

Previously constrained by Apple’s rules, Spotify can now share details about deals, promotions, and better-value payment options directly in the EU. The DMA also liberates Spotify from the mandatory ~30% tax imposed by Apple, providing more opportunities for developers and creators.

Here’s what users in the EU can expect from the revamped Spotify experience:

Direct Communications in the Spotify App:

Users will receive information about subscription offerings, product prices, deals, and promotions directly within the Spotify app.

Clear communication about new products, promotional campaigns, superfan clubs, and upcoming events will be featured in the app.

Seamless and Secure In-App Payment:

Users can expect a hassle-free in-app payment experience for purchasing Premium subscriptions, audiobooks, or upgrading to different plans with just a few clicks.

The restrictions on upgrading from Free to Premium within the app will be lifted, providing users with more flexibility and information about subscription costs.

Purchasing Audiobooks Directly:

In markets where Spotify offers audiobooks, users will now see the prices when browsing and can easily purchase and start listening.

Downloading Other Spotify Apps on iPhone:

Thanks to the DMA, Spotify anticipates a future with superfan clubs, alternative app stores, and the ability for creators to download Spotify for Artists or Spotify for Podcasters directly from the site.

While these changes bring about a significant enhancement for Spotify users in the EU, the platform acknowledges that users outside certain markets may continue to face challenges due to Apple’s existing rules.