Bell Launches New Fibe TV in Atlantic Canada

Bell has announced the launch of its next-gen Fibe TV service in Atlantic Canada, integrating live TV, on-demand shows, movies, and a vast array of apps into a singular, user-friendly platform. The service is now available to new and existing residential customers.

The new Fibe TV supports over 500 live TV channels, on-demand content, and access to over 10,000 apps from the Google Play Store, as the hardware is an Android TV box. This includes popular streaming services such as Crave, Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube. The service also includes Google Assistant and universal search capabilities to easily find content to watch.

“I’m excited that our customers across Atlantic Canada will be able to experience our next generation of Fibe TV service. This home entertainment experience brings together live TV, on-demand shows and movies, plus thousands of apps – making the TV experience even more convenient and interactive,” said Glen LeBlanc, Vice-Chair Atlantic, Bell, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

Key features of the new Fibe TV include:

Fibe TV App: Offers a consistent viewing experience across tablets, smartphones, laptops, and TVs. It allows users to navigate, set, watch, and manage recordings effortlessly.

Offers a consistent viewing experience across tablets, smartphones, laptops, and TVs. It allows users to navigate, set, watch, and manage recordings effortlessly. Google Play Apps: Users can access a vast catalog of over 10,000 apps.

Users can access a vast catalog of over 10,000 apps. Voice Remote Powered by Google Assistant: Enables searching for shows and movies across various services, controlling the TV and smart devices, and obtaining information like weather or traffic updates.

Enables searching for shows and movies across various services, controlling the TV and smart devices, and obtaining information like weather or traffic updates. Universal Search: A feature that allows customers to easily find TV shows and movies without switching between different streaming apps.

A feature that allows customers to easily find TV shows and movies without switching between different streaming apps. Cloud PVR: Offers the flexibility to record an unlimited number of shows simultaneously for convenient viewing.

Offers the flexibility to record an unlimited number of shows simultaneously for convenient viewing. Shortcut Buttons on Remote: Quick access to streaming services such as Crave, Netflix, and Prime Video.

Quick access to streaming services such as Crave, Netflix, and Prime Video. Unlimited Simultaneous Streams: Provides unlimited streaming on multiple screens at home and up to three devices outside the home.

Bell launched its Fibe TV with this Google Android TV box back in July 2022. We’ve reached out to Bell to see if this is just an expansion to Atlantic Canada, or if this is an upgraded version of the hardware (it looks the exact same in photos).