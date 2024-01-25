Fortnite on iPhone and Epic Games Store Coming to Europe

Epic Games has announced Fortnite will be coming back to the iPhone—for customers in Europe.

That’s thanks to Apple being forced to make changes to iOS, Safari and the App Store to comply with the Digital Markets Act in the European Union.

“Remember Fortnite on iOS? How bout we bring that back. Later this year Fortnite will return in Europe on iOS through the @EpicGames Store. (shoutout DMA – an important new law in the EU making this possible). @Apple, the world is watching,” said Epic Games on X today, noting the additions will happen this year.

Fortnite has remained unavailable on iOS for over three years, a consequence of Apple’s decision to remove the game. That was because Epic Games added unauthorized third-party in-app payment systems. Following the ban, Epic Games sued Apple and ultimately lost the case as revealed last week.

As for the rest of us outside of Europe? Don’t expect Fortnite to come back to the iPhone here anytime soon.