iOS 17.4 Beta Download and More Released for Developers

The latest beta version of iOS 17.4 released today introduces a diverse range of new emojis, drawing from Unicode's September 2023 recommendations, known as Emoji 15.1. These additions encompass six entirely new emoji concepts, four non-gender-specifying family emojis, and direction-specifying variations of six existing people emojis, resulting in a total of 118 fresh emoji options...
Apple has announced significant updates to iOS, Safari, and the App Store to align with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA). The updates, which include over 600 new APIs, expanded app analytics, and alternative browser engine functionality, are aimed at complying with the DMA while ensuring user security. “The changes we’re announcing today comply...