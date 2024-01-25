iOS 17.4 Beta Download and More Released for Developers

Gary Ng
3 seconds ago

After announcing it was making big changes to iOS, Safari, and the App Store to align with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) today, Apple also released new software betas for developers, including iOS 17.4 beta:

  • App Store Connect API 3.2
  • App Store for Apple Vision Pro
  • Xcode 15.3 beta (15E5178i)
  • iOS 17.4 beta (21E5184i)
  • iPadOS 17.4 beta (21E5184i)
  • tvOS 17.4 beta (21L5195h)

There will be new emojis in iOS 17.4 and more. Stay tuned as we learn more about what’s new in this build.

