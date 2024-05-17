ChatGPT Launches Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive Integration

OpenAI announced today ChatGPT is introducing enhancements to its data analysis capabilities, including new features for file uploads, interactive tables, and customizable charts.

Users can now upload the latest file versions directly from Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive. This allows for quicker and more seamless integration with various file types, including Google Sheets, Docs, Slides, and Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint files. Previously you’d have to save files to your computer, then upload to ChatGPT. Now you can save some steps with direct integration.

A new expandable view enables users to interact with tables and charts in real-time. When a dataset is added, ChatGPT creates an interactive table that can be expanded to full-screen. Users can follow updates during analysis, ask follow-up questions, or use suggested prompts for deeper insights. For instance, users can combine spreadsheets of monthly expenses and create a pivot table categorized by expense type.

Additionally, users can now customize and download bar, line, pie, and scatter plot charts. This feature allows for interaction with chart elements, such as hovering over specific parts, asking further questions, or selecting colors. The customized charts can then be downloaded for use in presentations and documents.

For those that need to analyze data for work, this is definitely going to make life so much easier.

These improvements will be available in ChatGPT’s new flagship model, GPT-4o, for ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise users over the coming weeks. This means only paid users can access the new integration.

ChatGPT builds on its ability to understand datasets and complete tasks in natural language. Users can start by uploading one or more data files, and ChatGPT will analyze the data by writing and running Python code. It handles various data tasks, such as merging and cleaning large datasets, creating charts, and uncovering insights. This functionality simplifies in-depth analyses for beginners and saves experts time on routine data-cleaning tasks.

Being an office worker or student armed with ChatGPT and other AI tools nowadays is an ultimate life-hack and game changer. Skynet is here, folks.