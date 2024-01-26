Microsoft’s Xbox Mobile App to Soon Support Touch Controls When Playing Remotely

The Xbox mobile app will soon receive dedicated touch controls for iOS and Android devices. When available, Xbox mobile app users can access their Xbox console and play games on their smartphones without a Bluetooth controller.

According to The Verge, Microsoft has begun to test touch controls via a beta version of its Xbox mobile app this week. Much like the touch control experience on the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, users will find a touch screen overlay on their smartphone when using the Xbox mobile app’s remote play feature. The touch UI includes thumbsticks, a D-pad, shoulder buttons, triggers, etc.

The Xbox mobile app allows users to connect to their home console over Wi-Fi and play any installed games on the device. This also extends to accessing Xbox Game Pass services on the console as well. Xbox’s remote-play functionality covers everything except for backwards-compatible games from the Xbox 360 and the original Xbox era.

In an ideal scenario, players will likely want to use a Bluetooth controller as a first option. For bigger, more demanding games, a Bluetooth controller gives access to precise inputs and accuracy. However, having the option to just boot up remote play without having to run around the home for a controller is a nice perk.

Previously, Microsoft has added custom Xbox touch controls to many available games. This includes Halo Wars, Hades, Celeste, Minecraft Dungeons and many others.

As of now, the best doesn’t appear to be available to every user. Anecdotally, the touch control functions are not currently available when booting into the app. As of now, it’s unclear when touch controls will become available to all who have the Xbox mobile app active and installed on iOS and Android.