Nomad’s Qi2 Magnetic Charging Stand is Now Available to Order

Usman Qureshi
9 mins ago

Nomad has officially launched its latest innovation, the Qi2 Magnetic Charging Stand, that transforms the way you power your devices with its integrated array of powerful magnets.

Crafted with an elegant metal frame and a premium glass panel, Nomad’s new Stand effortlessly elevates the aesthetic of any desk or bedside.

The Stand’s integrated magnet array seamlessly aligns with MagSafe magnets in your iPhone, delivering a robust 15W charging capability for any Qi2 compatible device, including the iPhone 15. Whether you’re reading an email or seeking a moment’s rest, the magnetic snap ensures a hassle-free initiation of charging.

Weighing over 1 pound (613g), the stand firmly anchors itself to your table, providing stability when you need to grab your device swiftly. The elevated charging puck allows you to wrap your fingers around your device, facilitating an easy pickup.

Boasting a perfect 21º viewing angle, the Stand accommodates horizontal and vertical device positioning effortlessly. Its striking form and seamless functionality combine to create an intuitive and visually stunning charging experience.

The new Qi2 Magnetic Charging Stand is now available to order on Nomad’s website for US $100.

