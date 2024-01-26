What’s New in iOS 17.4 Beta [VIDEO]

Apple released iOS 17.4 Beta 1 yesterday and it comes with some new features, especially for users in Europe as the iPhone maker has opened up iOS, Safari and the App Store to meet EU Digital Markets Act regulations.

iOS 17.4 beta is out for developers and soon public beta testers, coming in at a hefty 6.42 GB for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Accompanying this release are updates for iPad OS 17.4 Beta 1 and TV and HomePod OS 17.4 Beta 1.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s new in iOS 17.4 beta according to zollotech’s breakdown:

New Emoji Collection: The update introduces over 30 new emojis, complying with the Emoji 15.1 standard. This includes diverse options like a brown mushroom, a phoenix, and various skin tone adjustments for existing emojis.

The update introduces over 30 new emojis, complying with the Emoji 15.1 standard. This includes diverse options like a brown mushroom, a phoenix, and various skin tone adjustments for existing emojis. EU Specific Updates for Side Loading: A major update for users in the European Union, complying with new laws, includes side loading capabilities, allowing for third-party app stores.

A major update for users in the European Union, complying with new laws, includes side loading capabilities, allowing for third-party app stores. Improved Connectivity Options: The update includes a modem update, aiming to enhance overall connectivity.

The update includes a modem update, aiming to enhance overall connectivity. Contact Lists and NFC Permissions: A new privacy setting has been added for applications requesting access to contactless NFC.

A new privacy setting has been added for applications requesting access to contactless NFC. Region-Specific Features: The update brings new region-specific features, though there are some issues that are expected to be fixed in future updates.

The update brings new region-specific features, though there are some issues that are expected to be fixed in future updates. Stolen Device Protection Enhancements: iOS 17.4 Beta 1 enhances its stolen device protection feature, adding more options like ‘require security delay’.

iOS 17.4 Beta 1 enhances its stolen device protection feature, adding more options like ‘require security delay’. Music App Update: The Music app now has a new home page for easier navigation.

The Music app now has a new home page for easier navigation. Siri Enhancements: Siri gets an update with more language options for messaging, including Arabic, Danish, Dutch, and several others.

Siri gets an update with more language options for messaging, including Arabic, Danish, Dutch, and several others. Podcasts with Real-Time Transcription: Podcasts now feature real-time transcription, similar to the lyric display in the Music app.

Podcasts now feature real-time transcription, similar to the lyric display in the Music app. CarPlay Updates: New icons and features are being added to Apple CarPlay for better integration with car systems.

New icons and features are being added to Apple CarPlay for better integration with car systems. Firmware Updates for AirPods and Adapters: The update enables firmware updates for AirPods with USB-C and the USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter.

The update enables firmware updates for AirPods with USB-C and the USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter. Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements: While some known bugs remain, iOS 17.4 Beta 1 promises enhanced performance and various bug fixes.

Check out the full video below showing what’s new in iOS 17.4 beta: