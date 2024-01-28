Apple Veteran Departs to Join EV Automaker Rivian

According to sources familiar with the matter, DJ Novotney, a prominent Apple veteran who has been pivotal in the company’s hardware engineering, is set to leave the tech giant for Rivian, according to Bloomberg.

Novotney, who informed his colleagues of his decision last Friday, will take up the role of Senior Vice President of Vehicle Programs at Rivian, which makes electric SUVs and pickup trucks. This move marks a significant shift in his career after nearly a quarter of a century at Apple. He will report directly to Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, according to unnamed sources.

During his tenure at Apple, Novotney emerged as a key figure in the development of several iconic products, including multiple generations of the iPod and iPhone. He played a crucial role under the leadership of former hardware chief Dan Riccio in the iPad’s development. His contribution extended to the Apple Watch, where he worked closely with COO Jeff Williams and former head designer Jony Ive.

Novotney’s departure aligns with a memo he wrote to his colleagues, which Bloomberg had access to. In it, he expressed gratitude for his time at Apple and his eagerness to work on new product developments. His decision to move on comes at a time when he was involved in developing future home devices, exploring areas like robotics and artificial intelligence. This included work on an advanced HomePod, as reported by Bloomberg News.

Rivian, based in Irvine, California, views Novotney’s recruitment as a significant achievement. He joins the company as one of its top executives, responsible for leading product management and engineering. His arrival coincides with a reshuffle in Rivian’s leadership, following Nick Kalayjian’s decision to step down from the head of product role. Novotney is expected to take on many of Kalayjian’s responsibilities.

Apple has experienced a string of senior-level exits recently. Tang Tan, vice president of product design for the iPhone and Apple Watch, is also set to leave, joining Jony Ive’s design firm, LoveFrom. This follows the departure of Steve Hotelling, a leader in hardware technologies. The trend continued through 2022 and 2023, with significant losses in hardware, operations, and services.

Rivian makes two consumer models — the R1T pickup and R1S SUV — and a battery-electric delivery van for Amazon. The company recently announced the expansion of its last-mile delivery product sales beyond Amazon and continues to try to ramp up production, while attempt to turn a profit, which is easier said than done.