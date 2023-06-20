Rivian Owners in Canada to Get Tesla Supercharger Access

Electric vehicle maker Rivian announced on Tuesday it will join GM and Ford in adopting Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS), integrating the Tesla charging port, while also offering existing owners access to the Supercharger network in the United States and Canada soon, reports Tesla North.

Rivian’s move is a significant step toward its mission to electrify transportation and mitigate carbon emissions. In tandem with this collaboration, Rivian will also continue the expansion of its dedicated Rivian Adventure Network, its own charging network.

With the help of a special adapter, Rivian’s R1T and R1S models will be equipped to charge at Tesla Supercharger stations as soon as Spring 2024. To promote standardization and accessibility, Rivian will also incorporate NACS charge ports into future R1 vehicles starting from 2025, and into its forthcoming R2 platform.

“We are thrilled to see the industry rallying to adopt the North American Charging Standard. This collective effort ensures all EV drivers have access to reliable, user-friendly charging hardware. We eagerly await to welcome Rivian owners to our Superchargers across North America,” said Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s Senior Director of Charging Infrastructure in a statement.

“Adopting the North American Charging Standard will allow our existing and future customers to utilize Tesla’s vast Supercharger network while we continue to build our Rivian Adventure Network. We are excited about finding more ways to accelerate EV adoption and advance the world towards carbon neutrality,” said RJ Scaringe, Rivian’s Founder and CEO.

First, it was Ford, then GM and now Rivian. Who’s next to jump on Tesla’s charging connector? Lucid? Volkswagen?