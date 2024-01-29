Prime Video Ads to Reach 160 Million Viewers Per Month

Amazon has stirred discontent among Prime members by introducing ads on its Prime Video streaming service, which begins officially in Canada next week on February 5, 2024.

While the move is not expected to cause a significant wave of defections, it highlights the growing subscription fatigue among North American consumers.

According to the Wall Street Journal, it reviewed a presentation by Prime Video that has revealed some new details.

Despite the discontent, Amazon remains confident in Prime’s growth and high renewal rates. The company sees the introduction of ads as a means to invest in compelling content for Prime Video. “Introducing ads into Prime Video will enable us to continue investing in compelling content,” said the company.

Households in Canada and the U.S. subscribed to over four streaming services last year, nearly double the number from five years earlier, according to a survey. This surge in subscriptions adds to the overall subscription fatigue experienced by consumers across various services, from music to news to food delivery apps.

Moreover, many Prime users consider Prime Video as an additional perk rather than the main reason for subscribing.

Prime Video’s extensive reach is emphasized by Amazon’s choice to make the ad-supported version the default for all users. With over 200 million Prime members globally, Prime Video ads are expected to reach an estimated 159 million viewers each month, surpassing other streaming platforms.

Amazon’s ad presentation also revealed the average ad load per hour will be around 2 and 3.5 minutes, which it says is lower than regular cable TV and other streaming services. These upcoming ads will either start before a program begins, or within it.

Don’t want ads with Prime Video? You’ll have to pay $2.99 CAD per month to get rid of them.