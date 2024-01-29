CBC News Unveils New Weekly Local Podcasts

CBC News on Monday announced the launch of seven new podcasts, each focusing on a unique local community, ranging from Prince Edward Island to Vancouver Island.

These podcasts are available for listening on CBC Listen and other popular podcast platforms, with a weekly release schedule. The first episodes of all seven podcasts are now accessible.

“These new offerings in the podcast space will expand our regional programming and bring more local conversations to wider audiences across the country,” says Brodie Fenlon, General Manager and Editor in Chief, CBC News, in an issued statement. “As the national public broadcaster, we strive to connect listeners to Canada and to each other with compelling content that reflects their communities, lived experiences and diverse perspectives.”

The podcasts are categorized into two series:

“This is…”: A weekly exploration of essential, random, and occasionally frustrating local stories, told by the people who live them. The series includes:

“This is Vancouver Island” with Kathryn Marlow

“This is Calgary” with Anis Heydari

“This is Edmonton” with Clare Bonnyman

“This is Ottawa” with Robyn Bresnahan

The other series is “Good Question…”: A weekly segment addressing community-based queries, covering a wide range of topics. The series includes:

“Good Question Saskatchewan” with Leisha Grebinski

“Good Question Montreal” with Ainslie MacLellan

“Good Question P.E.I.” with Nicola MacLeod

The public broadcaster says these podcasts are a strategic focus on enhancing local engagement. CBC News plans to announce additional local podcasts soon, further extending its commitment to local storytelling.