iOS 18 Might Be the ‘Biggest’ Update in Apple’s History: Report

According to the latest information shared by Bloomberg’s Apple whisperer, Mark Gurman, the next version of iOS is said to be one of the biggest in the company’s history.

“The latest on iOS 18 from the Q&A section of Power On: I’m told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company’s history. Stay tuned for more,” said Gurman on Sunday.

We didn’t get exact details from Gurman, only to say there were more details to come.

One of the biggest changes we’ve seen in iOS history was the debut of iOS 7, which introduced a huge shift in the mobile software, ditching skeuomorphism design from the original iPhone to a new lighter and brighter aesthetic UI, led by former design chief Jony Ive.

iOS has not strayed far from this design since, aside from some minor icon tweaks. Maybe a major design change is coming in iOS 18? iOS has felt stale over the years.

“There is a profound and enduring beauty in simplicity, in clarity, in efficiency. True simplicity is derived from so much more than just the absence of clutter and ornamentation—it’s about bringing order to complexity,” said Ive at the launch of iOS 7 back in 2013. “iOS 7 is a clear representation of these goals. It has a whole new structure that is coherent and applied across the entire system.”

What’s coming in iOS 18? Rumours point that Apple is testing a new generative AI-powered Siri. The company has already confirmed Rich Communication Services (RCS) is coming, while for the EU, side loading and alternative app stores were announced last week to meet regulations.

iOS 18 will also likely cut off older devices like the iPhone XR, Xs and Xs Max running the A12 Bionic chip. We’ll have to wait and see to find out.

What do you think is in store for iOS 18? Is it too much to ask for an easier and more efficient way to organize apps (it would be amazing if we could organize our iPhone and iPad apps on the Mac using iCloud and see changes happen in real-time)?