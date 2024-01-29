New Apple Videos: Chinese New Year, Vision Pro and iPhone 15

Apple shared three new videos on Sunday, showcasing the new Vision Pro, its annual Shot on iPhone Chinese New Year short film, plus an ad for Ceramic Shield on the iPhone 15.

“Apple Vision Pro is here. Now, digital content blends seamlessly with your physical space. You can do the things you love in ways never before possible,” says Apple. Check out the ad below for Vision Pro, ahead of its launch this week on February 2:

As for the iPhone 15 ad, it touts Ceramic Shield, which is “tougher than any smart phone glass. Relax, it’s iPhone.” Of course it is. Check out the ad below titled, ‘Swoop’:

As for Apple’s Shot on iPhone short film ahead of Chinese New Year on February 10 (Lunar New Year), it’s called “Little Garlic.”

“Usher in the Year of the Dragon with a story about a young girl who has a special shapeshifting ability. Together with Director Marc Webb, Apple brings you this charming and heartwarming tale about self-discovery in our pursuit of life in the modern world. Shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max,” says Apple. Check out the 15-minute short film below:

Of course, a behind the scenes video is included as well for the Chinese New Year video. “Go behind the lens of iPhone 15 Pro Max with Director Marc Webb and learn all about the special tricks and techniques behind Apple’s latest Chinese New Year film,” says the company.

Watch it below: