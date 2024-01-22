Leak Reveals Apple Vision Pro Retail Box and It’s Huge

Apple’s Vision Pro headset is set to launch on February 2, but its packaging design has leaked, revealed in an employee training video seen by MacRumors.

The packaging, while mirroring the design of many other Apple devices with a top-sliding box, may not excite those expecting a novel design for the new product line.

The box, described as a cuboid, features a front view of the Vision Pro headset on the top, with the longer sides adorned with gray Apple “Vision Pro” text. Looks pretty consistent with Apple’s retail packaging design.

However, the size of the box is notably large, almost filling the lap of a customer. Looking at the picture above, the retail packaging is huge.

This massive retail packaging is necessary to accommodate the parts of Vision Pro headset. The package includes a Solo Knit Band, a Dual Loop Band, a Light Seal, two Light Seal cushions, a cover, an external battery pack, a USB-C charging cable, a power adapter, a polishing cloth, and the headset itself. All starting at just $3,499 USD.

Vision Pro launches on February 2, 2024. We should expect some first media reviews shared by next week that won’t have leashes, like we’ve seen in previous first reviews (Apple would only let reviewers share images they captured on their behalf).