Zoom App for Apple Vision Pro Unveiled and Ready for Launch

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

Zoom vision pro

Zoom has announced the launch of a new app specifically designed for Apple Vision Pro, the expensive headset launching on February 2. This app aims to revolutionize the way users interact with colleagues and customers by providing an immersive, real-world experience in video conferencing.

“Zoom on Apple Vision Pro helps teammates stay connected no matter when and where they work, or how they communicate and collaborate,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom, in a statement on Monday. “The integration of Zoom on Apple Vision Pro and visionOS extends our platform promise of allowing participants the ultimate meeting experience from anywhere and delivers on our commitment of seamless collaboration and communication.”

The new Zoom app on Apple Vision Pro is designed to enhance the work experience for individuals whether they are working in-person, remotely, or in a hybrid model. It promises to deliver exceptional audio and video quality, making meetings more engaging and productive. The app allows users to easily initiate, join, collaborate in, and schedule meetings, providing a native experience tailored for Apple Vision Pro.

Key features of Zoom on visionOS include:

  • Personas: This feature provides a spatial representation of users, allowing meeting participants to see their facial and hand movements, thereby enhancing the feeling of presence in the meeting.
  • Spatial Zoom Experience: The app creates an immersive environment that users can adjust to their preference, simulating the experience of being in the same room with other participants without additional equipment or setup.

Expected to be released later this spring are additional capabilities for Zoom on Apple Vision Pro:

  • 3D Object Sharing: Particularly useful for media and design industries, this feature enables sharing of 3D files in a more lifelike and interactive manner.
  • Zoom Team Chat: Integrated with Zoom Meetings, this feature facilitates seamless information sharing and communication among team members.
  • Real-World Pinning: Users can pin up to five meeting participants in their physical space, with an option to remove the background of pinned participants, creating a more connected meeting experience.

We continue to see more apps from Zoom. The company debuted an app for Apple TV back in December, while it also offers apps for iOS, iPadOS, Mac, CarPlay and compatible Tesla vehicles.

Zoom for Apple Vision Pro will launch on February 2, 2024.

Other articles in the category: News

