Zoom App for Apple TV 4K Now Available

Zoom has expanded its reach to the Apple TV 4K (2nd gen) or later, after being teased earlier this year.

The Zoom app will let you have meetings directly from your Apple TV, although it requires the use of an iPhone with a stand, like the Belkin MagSafe Mount, to utilize the Continuity Camera feature (via 9to5Mac).

The introduction of Zoom on Apple TV follows the integration of the FaceTime app into tvOS 17, which also employed a similar setup. Zoom competitor WebEx still has yet to bring its equivalent app to Apple TV 4K.

The Zoom app on Apple TV 4K enables users to connect with just one click to video meetings, offering gallery views and screen sharing options. It facilitates seamless communication with individuals using various devices, including Windows or Mac computers, mobile phones, tablets, Zoom Rooms, traditional conference room systems, and even telephones.

Setting up and using the app is straightforward. After installing the Zoom app on the Apple TV and signing in with a Zoom user account, users can effortlessly start or join Zoom meetings.

Key features of the Zoom app on Apple TV 4K include:

Easy initiation and joining of Zoom Meetings directly from the device with a single click.

High-definition video and audio for crystal clear communication.

Calendar integration to help users stay on schedule with their meetings.

Simple invitation process for friends or colleagues via phone, email, or Zoom contacts.

Access to in-meeting chat for enhanced interaction.

The capability for users to be assigned to breakout rooms for focused discussions.

Click here to download Zoom for Apple TV—you can just then sign in with your Zoom account to get started.