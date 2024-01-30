Here are the First Apple Vision Pro Reviews [Roundup]

It’s that time. Ahead of Apple Vision Pro’s long-awaited release in the U.S. on February 2nd, reviews for the mixed reality headset are now live.

As access to Apple Vision Pro is exclusive to the U.S., coverage on the headset is still rather limited. However, that being said, we’ve compiled a list of reviews and impressions outlets and tech enthusiasts have published today.

The Verge: Apple Vision Pro review: magic, until it’s not

CNET: Apple Vision Pro Review: A Mind-Blowing Look at an Unfinished Future

CNBC: Apple Vision Pro review: This is the future of computing and entertainment

The Wall Street Journal: Apple Vision Pro Review: The Best Headset Yet Is Just a Glimpse of the Future

Tom’s Guide: Apple Vision Pro review: A revolution in progress

Apple Vision Pro has reportedly sold more than 200,000 units during its pre-order window. The device is available to purchase for $3,499 USD (around $4,698 CAD). It’s still unknown when Apple Vision Pro will become available in Canada.