New on Prime Video in Canada: February 2024
Amazon has shared its list of new shows and movies coming to Prime Video in Canada for February 2024.
Highlights include the debut of the Mr. and Mrs. Smith remake, along with the premiere of Oppenheimer, nominated for Oscars and also The Holdovers.
Also worth reminding–on February 5, ads will start on Prime Video in Canada. You’ll have to pay an extra $2.99 per month to get rid of them. Sad, but that’s the way streaming has now become.
Check out the full list of what’s new on Prime Video in Canada for February 2024 below:
February 1
- Madagascar
- The Mighty Quinn
- Peter Pan
- Superstore S1-S6
- The Thomas Crown Affair
- The Hulk
- Destroyer
- Ted
- Turbo
- Home
- Haken No Hinkaku
- The Jackal
- Takane No Hana
- All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
- Johnny English Reborn
- Straight Outta Compton
- Walking Tall
- The Board (Exclusive Content)
- Midnight Cowboy
- The Big Country
- This is 40
- Snow White and the Huntsman
- Son of the Pink Panther
- Robin Hood
- Newsradio S1-S5
- Mermaids
- The Office S1-S9
- Vera Cruz
- Leaving Las Vegas
- Public Enemies
- Foxy Brown
- Coffy
- R.I.P.D
- American Pie
- Duel At Diablo
- Lucy
- Raging Bull
- Hercules
- Fled
- 47 Ronin
- Rollerball
- Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Safe House
- I’m Gonna Git You Sucka
- The Breakfast Club
- Hoshino Kinka 2 S1
February 2
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Amazon Original)
- Past Lives
- Orisa
- The Exorcist: Believer
February 7
- Warg Masmoum
- Umm El Darahem
- Henama Taazefu Al Reeh
February 8
- Sleep Call
- 5 Mohi El Din Abu El Ezz
- Captain Miller
February 9
- Upgraded (Amazon Original)
- Wolf Like Me S2 (Exclusive Content)
- Saindhav
- Small Talk
February 10
- The Last Voyage of December
February 12
- Five Blind Dates (Amazon Original)
- Pensati Sexy (Amazon Original)
February 15
- Love By Chance
- Love at First Glance
- Just My Type
- Love on The Menu
- True Love Blooms
- Hotel Labamba
- The Perfect Pride: Wedding Bells
- Truly, Madly, Sweetle
- The Bloom Boys
- Belmondo
- L.I.F.E
- Love Struck Café
- On the Edge
February 16
- Oppenheimer
- This Is Me… Now (Amazon Original)
- Japa
- Ford vs. Holden
- Shoujiki Fudousan S2
- Funmlayo
- The Two Aishas
February 17
- ONE Fight Night 19
- Blue Checks at City Reapers
February 19
- Giannis: The Marvelous Journey (Amazon Original)
February 21
- The Lote Tree
February 22
- Luce
- Missing Link
- Melodate (Exclusive Content)
- Poacher S1
- Saapla
February 23
- The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy (Amazon Original)
- Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional (Amazon Original)
- Apartment 404 (Exclusive Content)
- It Blooms in June
- Maria Pombo S2 (Exclusive Content)
- Green Fever
February 24
- The Holdovers
February 26
- Shirley
- Amazing Grace
February 27
- Totally Under Control
- She Dies Tomorrow
- The Painter and The Thief
February 28
- Dead in The Water (Exclusive Content)
- Fabio Rabin Comedy Special (Exclusive Content)
- O Pai O 2
- Test Series
February 29
- The Tourist S2 (Exclusive Content)
- Reina Roja (Amazon Original)
- Friends in Low Places (Amazon Original)
- Self Modulation (Exclusive Content)
- At Eternity’s Gate
Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month:
- Halo S2 on Paramount+ – 2/8
- FBI S6 on STACKTV – 2/13
- Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent S1 on Citytv+ – 2/22
- The Walking Dead: the Ones who Live S1 on AMC+ – 2/25
- Vera S13 on Britbox – 2/27
- Survivor S46 on STACKTV – 2/28