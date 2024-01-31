New on Prime Video in Canada: February 2024

Amazon has shared its list of new shows and movies coming to Prime Video in Canada for February 2024.

Highlights include the debut of the Mr. and Mrs. Smith remake, along with the premiere of Oppenheimer, nominated for Oscars and also The Holdovers.

Also worth reminding–on February 5, ads will start on Prime Video in Canada. You’ll have to pay an extra $2.99 per month to get rid of them. Sad, but that’s the way streaming has now become.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Prime Video in Canada for February 2024 below:

February 1

Madagascar

The Mighty Quinn

Peter Pan

Superstore S1-S6

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Hulk

Destroyer

Ted

Turbo

Home

Haken No Hinkaku

The Jackal

Takane No Hana

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Johnny English Reborn

Straight Outta Compton

Walking Tall

The Board (Exclusive Content)

Midnight Cowboy

The Big Country

This is 40

Snow White and the Huntsman

Son of the Pink Panther

Robin Hood

Newsradio S1-S5

Mermaids

The Office S1-S9

Vera Cruz

Leaving Las Vegas

Public Enemies

Foxy Brown

Coffy

R.I.P.D

American Pie

Duel At Diablo

Lucy

Raging Bull

Hercules

Fled

47 Ronin

Rollerball

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Safe House

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka

The Breakfast Club

Hoshino Kinka 2 S1

February 2

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Amazon Original)

Past Lives

Orisa

The Exorcist: Believer

February 7

Warg Masmoum

Umm El Darahem

Henama Taazefu Al Reeh

February 8

Sleep Call

5 Mohi El Din Abu El Ezz

Captain Miller

February 9

Upgraded (Amazon Original)

Wolf Like Me S2 (Exclusive Content)

Saindhav

Small Talk

February 10

The Last Voyage of December

February 12

Five Blind Dates (Amazon Original)

Pensati Sexy (Amazon Original)

February 15

Love By Chance

Love at First Glance

Just My Type

Love on The Menu

True Love Blooms

Hotel Labamba

The Perfect Pride: Wedding Bells

Truly, Madly, Sweetle

The Bloom Boys

Belmondo

L.I.F.E

Love Struck Café

On the Edge

February 16

Oppenheimer

This Is Me… Now (Amazon Original)

Japa

Ford vs. Holden

Shoujiki Fudousan S2

Funmlayo

The Two Aishas

February 17

ONE Fight Night 19

Blue Checks at City Reapers

February 19

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey (Amazon Original)

February 21

The Lote Tree

February 22

Luce

Missing Link

Melodate (Exclusive Content)

Poacher S1

Saapla

February 23

The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy (Amazon Original)

Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional (Amazon Original)

Apartment 404 (Exclusive Content)

It Blooms in June

Maria Pombo S2 (Exclusive Content)

Green Fever

February 24

The Holdovers

February 26

Shirley

Amazing Grace

February 27

Totally Under Control

She Dies Tomorrow

The Painter and The Thief

February 28

Dead in The Water (Exclusive Content)

Fabio Rabin Comedy Special (Exclusive Content)

O Pai O 2

Test Series

February 29

The Tourist S2 (Exclusive Content)

Reina Roja (Amazon Original)

Friends in Low Places (Amazon Original)

Self Modulation (Exclusive Content)

At Eternity’s Gate

