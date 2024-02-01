Apple Vision Pro Battery Pack Reveals Unknown Lightning Cable

Gary Ng
8 seconds ago

vision pro battery

Back in December, Aaron (@aaronp613) shared some information about Apple’s Vision Pro battery pack, as per European IP database images.

Aaron said at the time, “The cable connecting Vision Pro to the battery pack is removable, although it remains to be seen how easy this will be.”

“A few months ago I found evidence of multiple Vision Pro battery pack model numbers indicating that there may be a variety of models. If that is true, it would need to be relatively easy to remove and swap them.”

Vision pro battery pack

Fast foward to this week, Ray Wong from Inverse, one of the few media outlets to go hands-on with the Vision Pro, shared the discovery that you can pop out the Lightning cable from the headset’s battery pack, using a SIM tray tool.

“l used a SIM card push pin to “unlock” the cable connected to the Apple Vision Pro battery pack. It popped right out,” said Wong on Wednesday, sharing photos of the process:

Vision pro battery 4

What we see is a Lightning cable right? But actually it’s a fatter, wider version of the cable we’ve never seen before.

Below is the Vision Pro cable (left) next to the regular Lightning cable (right) that we’ve known about forever. The unknown Lightning cable is wider and has more pins (12 pins versus 8):

Vision pro battery 1

Wong shared more photos of this ‘fat’ Lightning cable next to a USB-C cable, which you can see below:

Vision pro battery 2

Here’s the bird’s eye view of a USB-C cable and this fatter XL Lightning cable, which shows the thickness:

Vision pro battery 3

What does this all mean? This is an undiscovered proprietary connector Apple has created, specifically for the Vision Pro. It’s clear the cable’s capabilities exceed the regular Lightning cable in terms of power and data transfer, given its larger size.

Why not just use USB-C as the main connector for the battery pack of the Vision Pro? USB-C doesn’t hold as securely compared to Lightning cables when plugged in. It’s likely Apple doesn’t want Vision Pro users to have battery packs disconnecting from their $3,499 USD headset, as that would be a terrible experience. Will we see more of this new fatter Lightning cable in the future? The EU is probably licking their chops right about now…

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Featured stories

Apple Celebrates the 40th Birthday of the Mac

Today celebrates the 40th birthday of Apple’s Macintosh computer. Apple CEO Tim Cook said today, "Mac changed everything when it was introduced 40 years ago, and through the years it has done so again and again and again." He added, "Today’s Mac lineup is the best in the history of the personal computer, and it’s...
Gary Ng
1 week ago

Canadians Can Get Fitted for Apple Vision Pro Right Now

Apple’s Vision Pro launched pre-orders in the U.S. today, and part of the purchasing set up involves either an iPhone or an iPad with Face ID to scan your face for the right fit, so you get proper sizing. The fitting process involves scanning an App Clip Code (it’s a QR code that will launch...
Gary Ng
2 weeks ago