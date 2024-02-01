Google Maps Introduces AI-Powered Place Recommendations

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

Google is revolutionizing the way users discover places with the introduction of a cutting-edge feature powered by generative AI in Google Maps.

Google Maps AI

This innovation aims to cater to specific, niche, or broad needs, providing personalized recommendations based on user queries.

The new feature allows users to simply express their preferences, and Google’s large-language models (LLMs) will analyze the vast information available on Maps, including details about over 250 million places and insights from a community of more than 300 million contributors.

This analysis swiftly generates suggestions for users, enhancing their exploration experience.

In the initial phase, this early access experiment is rolling out in the U.S., targeting select Local Guides, key members of the Maps community known for their active participation.

Google maps

So for example, if a user is in San Francisco and desires a few hours of thrifting for unique vintage items, they can ask Maps for suggestions like “places with a vintage vibe in SF.”

The AI models will process detailed information about nearby businesses, accompanied by photos, ratings, and reviews from the Maps community, delivering reliable suggestions.

Results are conveniently organized into categories like clothing stores, vinyl shops, and flea markets, complete with photo carousels and review summaries.

Users can continue the conversation, asking follow-up questions such as “How about lunch?” to receive suggestions aligned with the desired vintage vibe, like an old-school diner nearby. Users can then save these places for future reference.

Google Maps envisions this experimental capability as a groundbreaking way for users to effortlessly discover places and explore the world.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Spotify to CRTC: Streaming Act Will Hike Prices in Canada

Following the Online Streaming Act's given Royal Ascent last April, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has been gathering responses for its consultation on a new regulatory framework, which were published earlier this week. The framework aims to define the contributions required from broadcasting and online undertakings, including audio and video services, to support...
John Quintet
1 hour ago