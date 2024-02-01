Google Maps Introduces AI-Powered Place Recommendations

Google is revolutionizing the way users discover places with the introduction of a cutting-edge feature powered by generative AI in Google Maps.

This innovation aims to cater to specific, niche, or broad needs, providing personalized recommendations based on user queries.

The new feature allows users to simply express their preferences, and Google’s large-language models (LLMs) will analyze the vast information available on Maps, including details about over 250 million places and insights from a community of more than 300 million contributors.

This analysis swiftly generates suggestions for users, enhancing their exploration experience.

In the initial phase, this early access experiment is rolling out in the U.S., targeting select Local Guides, key members of the Maps community known for their active participation.

So for example, if a user is in San Francisco and desires a few hours of thrifting for unique vintage items, they can ask Maps for suggestions like “places with a vintage vibe in SF.”

The AI models will process detailed information about nearby businesses, accompanied by photos, ratings, and reviews from the Maps community, delivering reliable suggestions.

Results are conveniently organized into categories like clothing stores, vinyl shops, and flea markets, complete with photo carousels and review summaries.

Users can continue the conversation, asking follow-up questions such as “How about lunch?” to receive suggestions aligned with the desired vintage vibe, like an old-school diner nearby. Users can then save these places for future reference.

Google Maps envisions this experimental capability as a groundbreaking way for users to effortlessly discover places and explore the world.