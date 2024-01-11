Google Maps to Finally Get Live Activities Support for iPhones

As reported by MacRumors, Google Maps is still in the process of incorporating the long-awaited Live Activities support for iPhones, initial signs of which surfaced back in August.

The Google Maps team had initially announced in February 2023 that Live Activities support would be rolled out “in the coming months.” However, the latest findings suggest that the release is long overdue, deviating from the company’s internal roadmap timeline.

Upon the anticipated rollout, Google Maps users can expect to benefit from turn-by-turn directions and estimated time of arrival (ETA) conveniently displayed in a single live-updating iPhone Lock Screen notification.

Additionally, this feature will be available in the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 series models.

Apple had granted access to its Live Activities API for third-party ‌iPhone‌ apps with the launch of iOS 16.1. Since then, numerous developers have successfully integrated and utilized this feature. However, Google Maps has not yet integrated Live Activities.

The recent development sheds light on the renewed efforts to bring Live Activities support to Google Maps on iPhones, indicating a potential resolution to the standstill observed in previous months.

With this ongoing progress, Google Maps aims to catch up with other applications that have already capitalized on Apple’s Live Activities API.

As users eagerly await this long-promised feature, it remains to be seen when Google Maps will officially launch the Live Activities integration for iPhones.