New on Paramount+ Canada: February 2024

John Quintet
4 seconds ago

Paramount+ Canada has announced its new list of shows and movies coming to the streaming service in February 2024.

Highlights include the second season premiere of Halo, along with the second season of The Family Stallone, plus the movie release of One True Loves.

Check out the full list of what’s coming to Paramount+ Canada in February 2024 below:

Thursday, February 1:

  • A BLOODY LUCKY DAY (SERIES) – Paramount+ Original Series

Friday, February 2:

  • ONE TRUE LOVES (MOVIE)
  • THE WORLD ACCORDING TO FOOTBALL (SERIES)
  • WHO’S YER FATHER (MOVIE) 🍁

Tuesday, February 6:

  • DOUBLE HAPPINESS (MOVIE) 🍁
  • YOUNG DYLAN (SERIES), New Episode Block

Wednesday, February 7:

  • BEHIND THE MUSIC (SERIES), Paramount+ Original Series

Thursday, February 8:

  • HALO (SERIES) Paramount+ Original Series, Two Episode Season 2 Premiere

Friday, February 9:

  • JEFF DUNHAM: I’M WITH CUPID
  • JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION (SERIES), Season 7 Premiere
  • SHE CAME TO ME (MOVIE) ♡

Saturday, February 10:

  • DICKS: THE MUSICAL

Monday, February 12:

  • DORA: SAY HOLA TO ADVENTURE (SPECIAL)

Tuesday, February 13:

  • THE DAILY SHOW (SERIES)
  • BABY SHARK’S BIG SHOW (SERIES), New Episode Block
  • CATFISH (SERIES) Seasons 1-7
  • THE LOUD HOUSE (SERIES), New Episode Block

Friday, February 16:

  • 100 DAYS TO INDY (SERIES)
  • THE KILL ROOM
  • WILLIE NELSON’S 90TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION (SPECIAL)

Monday, February 19:

  • NCIS (SERIES), Season 21 Premiere
  • NCIS: HAWAII (SERIES), Season 3 Premiere
  • THE NEIGHBORHOOD (SERIES), Season 6 Premiere

Tuesday, February 20:

  • BLAZE AND THE MONSTER MACHINES (SERIES), New Episode Block
  • FBI (SERIES), Season 6 Premiere
  • FBI: INTERNATIONAL (SERIES), Season 3 Premiere
  • FBI: MOST WANTED (SERIES), Season 5 Premiere

Wednesday, February 21:

  • THE FAMILY STALLONE (SERIES), Paramount+ Original Series, Season 2

Thursday, February 22:

  • GHOSTS (SERIES), Season 3 Premiere
  • SO HELP ME TODD (SERIES), Season 2 Premiere
  • LIFT (DOCUMENTARY)

Friday, February 23:

  • BLUE BLOODS (SERIES), Season 14 Premiere
  • FIRE COUNTRY (SERIES), Season 2 Premiere
  • THE BRAID (MOVIE)

Sunday, February 25:

  • CSI: VEGAS (SERIES), Season Three Premiere

Tuesday, February 27:

  • AS WE SPEAK: RAP MUSIC ON TRIAL (SPECIAL)
  • DANGER FORCE (SERIES), New Episode Block

Thursday, February 29:

  • BIG NATE (SERIES), Paramount+ Original Series, Season 2B Premiere
