New on Paramount+ Canada: January 2024

Paramount+ Canada has revealed its next slate of programming set to arrive in January 2024. Right now the streaming service has a promo offering 50% off its annual plans, including the new Premium option.

January 1

  • The Changemakers, Season 1 Premiere (Series)

January 3

  • Hochelaga Land of Souls (Movie) 🍁
  • Scarborough (Movie) 🍁

January 5

  • FBI True, Season 4 Premiere (Series)

January 9

  • Criminal Minds Season 15 (Series)
  • Flight! (Movie)
  • Rhymes for Young Ghouls (Movie) 🍁

January 10

  • Epic Animal Migrations: Patagonia (Special)

January 12

  • Self Reliance (Movie)
  • Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!, Season 2 Premiere (Series)

January 16

  • June (Documentary) – Paramount+ Exclusive Documentary
  • Baby Shark’s Big Show – New Episode Block (Series)
  • Baywatch (Movie)
  • The Lesser Blessed (Movie) 🍁

January 19

  • The Woman in the Wall (Series) – New Episodes Weekly
  • Lucky! (Series)
  • Shortcomings (Movie)
  • Twin Peaks (Series)
  • Twin Peaks: The Return (Series)

January 23

  • Airplane (Movie)
  • Blue’s Clues & You, New Episode Block (Series)

January 25

  • Sexy Beast (Series) – Paramount+ Original Series, New Episodes Weekly

January 26

  • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (Movie)
  • The Lebanese Burger Mafia (Movie) 🍁

January 30

  • Dexter New Blood (Series)

Paramount+ Canada also has Golden Globe Nominated Paramount+ programming available as well. Check out the titles below:

  • 1923 
    • Best Television Series – Drama 
    • Helen Mirren – Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama 
  • FELLOW TRAVELERS  
    • Matt Bomer – Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television 
    • Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television 
  • LAWMEN: BASS REEVES 
    • David Oyelowo – Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television 
  • THE CURSE 
    • Emma Stone – Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama 
  • BEAU IS AFRAID 
    • Joaquin Phoenix – Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy 
