New on Paramount+ Canada: January 2024

Paramount+ Canada has revealed its next slate of programming set to arrive in January 2024. Right now the streaming service has a promo offering 50% off its annual plans, including the new Premium option.
January 1
The Changemakers, Season 1 Premiere (Series)
January 3
Hochelaga Land of Souls (Movie) 🍁
Scarborough (Movie) 🍁
January 5
FBI True, Season 4 Premiere (Series)
January 9
Criminal Minds Season 15 (Series)
Flight! (Movie)
Rhymes for Young Ghouls (Movie) 🍁
January 10
Epic Animal Migrations: Patagonia (Special)
January 12
Self Reliance (Movie)
Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!, Season 2 Premiere (Series)
January 16
June (Documentary) – Paramount+ Exclusive Documentary
Baby Shark’s Big Show – New Episode Block (Series)
Baywatch (Movie)
The Lesser Blessed (Movie) 🍁
January 19
The Woman in the Wall (Series) – New Episodes Weekly
Lucky! (Series)
Shortcomings (Movie)
Twin Peaks (Series)
Twin Peaks: The Return (Series)
January 23
Airplane (Movie)
Blue’s Clues & You, New Episode Block (Series)
January 25
Sexy Beast (Series) – Paramount+ Original Series, New Episodes Weekly
January 26
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (Movie)
The Lebanese Burger Mafia (Movie) 🍁
January 30
Dexter New Blood (Series)
Paramount+ Canada also has Golden Globe Nominated Paramount+ programming available as well. Check out the titles below:
1923
Best Television Series – Drama
Helen Mirren – Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
FELLOW TRAVELERS
Matt Bomer – Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
LAWMEN: BASS REEVES
David Oyelowo – Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
THE CURSE
Emma Stone – Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
BEAU IS AFRAID
Joaquin Phoenix – Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
