New on Paramount+ Canada: January 2024

Paramount+ Canada has revealed its next slate of programming set to arrive in January 2024. Right now the streaming service has a promo offering 50% off its annual plans, including the new Premium option.

January 1

The Changemakers, Season 1 Premiere (Series)

January 3

Hochelaga Land of Souls (Movie) 🍁

Scarborough (Movie) 🍁

January 5

FBI True, Season 4 Premiere (Series)

January 9

Criminal Minds Season 15 (Series)

Flight! (Movie)

Rhymes for Young Ghouls (Movie) 🍁

January 10

Epic Animal Migrations: Patagonia (Special)

January 12

Self Reliance (Movie)

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!, Season 2 Premiere (Series)

January 16

June (Documentary) – Paramount+ Exclusive Documentary

Baby Shark’s Big Show – New Episode Block (Series)

Baywatch (Movie)

The Lesser Blessed (Movie) 🍁

January 19

The Woman in the Wall (Series) – New Episodes Weekly

Lucky! (Series)

Shortcomings (Movie)

Twin Peaks (Series)

Twin Peaks: The Return (Series)

January 23

Airplane (Movie)

Blue’s Clues & You, New Episode Block (Series)

January 25

Sexy Beast (Series) – Paramount+ Original Series, New Episodes Weekly

January 26

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (Movie)

The Lebanese Burger Mafia (Movie) 🍁

January 30

Dexter New Blood (Series)

Paramount+ Canada also has Golden Globe Nominated Paramount+ programming available as well. Check out the titles below: