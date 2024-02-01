Telus Drive+ Service is Shutting Down

Telus has announced that it will discontinue its Drive+ service that launched back in 2017.

This move will see Drive+ devices becoming non-operational and the Telus Drive+ app losing its connectivity to these devices. Telus explained to Drive+ customers yesterday in an email that the service was shutting down, according to information obtained by iPhone in Canada.

Drive+ aimed to enhance the driving experience by providing a variety of connected services. The service required users to plug a module directly into the car, working in tandem with an app to monitor the vehicle’s location, driving patterns, and health.

It also offered the capability to turn the vehicle into a Wi-Fi hotspot, allowing up to five devices to connect simultaneously. Among its features were battery and fuel alerts, vehicle health diagnostics, disturbance monitoring, boundary alerts, location tracking, driver insights, trip history tracking, Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity, and speed limit alerts, leveraging OBD-II ports on supported cars.

Here’s an old video of the Drive+ service:

Telus explained that the decision to phase out Drive+ was driven by the company’s plan to refine its services and offer greater value and benefits to its customers.

Following the service’s discontinuation, customers will no longer see charges for Drive+, and they will lose access to their account history and saved data beyond the shutdown date. Telus says the Drive+ device cannot be unlocked or repurposed for use with other providers.

Telus stopped Drive+ sales back on February 16, 2021. But the company continued to support existing customers until the recent announcement.

