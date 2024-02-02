Netflix’s 2024 Movies and TV Show Lineup Revealed

Netflix has released its ‘Ultimate Guide to the Movies and Shows Coming in 2024′,’ highlighting what subscribers can look forward to throughout the year.

Despite it already being a month into 2024, the streaming giant is reminding subscribers that although a price hike may be around the corner and it’s removing the Basic plan in Canada, the content train never stops. Throughout 2024, subscribers can look forward to a new season of Cobra Kai, the second installment of Rebel Moon, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and more.

Here are some highlights from Netflix’s Ultimate Guide to the Movies and Shows Coming in 2024:

Back in Action (2024)

Starring Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, and Rylan Jackson

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (July 3)

Starring Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot, and Kevin Bacon

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver (April 19)

Starring Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of Jimmy.

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story (May 3)

Starring Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, Bill Burr, Daniel Levy, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Adrian Martinez, Sarah Cooper, and Fred Armisen

A Family Affair (2024)

Starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King, Liza Koshy, and Kathy Bates

Lift (Now Streaming)

Starring Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, with Jean Reno and Sam Worthington

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (2024)

Starring Carolyn Lawrence, Tom Kenny, Wanda Sykes, Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke, Mr. Lawrence, Rodger Bumpass, Johnny Knoxville, Craig Robinson, Grey DeLisle, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, and Matty Cardarople

Avatar: The Last Airbender (February 22)

Starring Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Ken Leung, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Daniel Dae Kim

Bridgeton Season 3 (Part 1: May 16; Part 2: June 13)

Starring Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Lorraine Ashbourne, Hannah Dodd, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Jessica Madsen, and Florence Hunt

Cobra Kai Season 6 (2024)

Starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, and Peyton List

Emily in Paris Season 4 (2024)

Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount

Squid Game Season 2 (2024)

Starring Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yuri, and Won Ji-an

Arcane Season 2 (November 2024)

Starring Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, and Katie Leung

Bodkin (2024)

Starring Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen, Robyn Cara, David Wilmot, and Chris Walley

Exploding Kittens (2024)

Starring Tom Ellis, Sasheer Zamata, Suzy Nakamura, Mark Proksch, Ally Maki, and Kenny Yates

That ’90s Show Season 2 (Summer 2024)

Starring Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos, and Maxwell Acee Donovan

For a full look at Netflix’s Ultimate Guide to the Movies and Shows Coming in 2024, check out the official website.