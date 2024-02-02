Sonos Super Bowl Sale is Here: Save 20% Off Arc and Sub

The Sonos Super Bowl sale is here, offering 20% off some of their most popular home theatre tech.

Starting today, February 2, until February 11, Sonos has slashed the price of its Arc and Sub by 20% off:

The Arc soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and in our hands-on it is an incredible sound bar that packs a punch. But once you couple in the Sub, that’s when things get taken to another level (such as your neighbours will hate you level if you live in a strata situation). It’s time to get your home theatre set up ready ahead of the Super Bowl on February 11.

