Sonos Super Bowl Sale is Here: Save 20% Off Arc and Sub

1 hour ago

The Sonos Super Bowl sale is here, offering 20% off some of their most popular home theatre tech.

Starting today, February 2, until February 11, Sonos has slashed the price of its Arc and Sub by 20% off:

The Arc soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and in our hands-on it is an incredible sound bar that packs a punch. But once you couple in the Sub, that’s when things get taken to another level (such as your neighbours will hate you level if you live in a strata situation). It’s time to get your home theatre set up ready ahead of the Super Bowl on February 11.

Click here to check out the sale on the Sonos website.

