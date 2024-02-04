How to Turn on Apple Vision Pro Accessibility Features [VIDEO]

Apple’s Vision Pro headset also features numerous accessibility features, like the rest of the company’s devices. A recent video tutorial shared by the Apple Support channel on YouTube detailed some of the accessibility features available.

Dwell Control enables users to interact with the Vision Pro without physical gestures. Instead, simple head movements, wrist actions, or finger positioning can be used, catering specifically to users with physical and motor skill considerations.

With Pointer Control, Vision Pro can be navigated using the head position, wrist, or index finger as a pointer. This is especially beneficial for users with visual impairments, as it provides an alternative means to interact with the device’s content.

The Vision Pro includes a convenient Accessibility Shortcut, allowing users to easily access and switch between their preferred accessibility features, such as Assistive Touch and Pointer Control, with just a triple-click of the Digital Crown.

How to turn on accessibility features in the Vision Pro? Just got to Settings > Accessibility.

The full list of Vision Pro accessibility features can be found below:

Vision

Physical and motor

Hearing

General