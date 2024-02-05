Amazon Valentine’s Day Deals: Up to 57% Off Amazon Devices

Amazon has discounted a variety of its devices in time for Valentine’s Day, offering savings of up to 57% off.

The deals ahead of Valentine’s Day include sales on Blink smart home security doorbells and cameras, along with Fire tablets, Fire TV devices and Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers, to go with the Fire TV remote pro and soundbar.

Check out the list of items on sale below:

Click here to shop all the Valentine’s Day deals on Amazon.ca.

