How to Record Spatial Video on iPhone 15 for Apple Vision Pro [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a new YouTube video detailing how to use your iPhone 15 Pro to capture memories in spatial video, so you can watch them in three dimensions on Apple Vision Pro.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users can record spatial videos and then relive the memories in three dimensions in the Photos app on Apple Vision Pro.

Users can view spatial videos in two dimensions on any of your other Apple devices and share them just like regular videos. Spatial videos are recorded at 1080p at 30 fps in SDR.

One minute of spatial video is approximately 130 MB (one minute of regular 1080p 30 fps video is approximately 65 MB).

Here’s how to record spatial video on your iPhone 15 Pro / Pro Max:

Open Camera on your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Select Video mode, then rotate your iPhone to landscape orientation.

Tap the Spatial Video Off button, then tap the Record button or press either volume button to start recording.

For best results, keep your iPhone steady and level.

Frame your subjects 3 to 8 feet from the camera.

Use lighting that is even and bright.

Tap the Record button or press either volume button to stop recording.

Tap the Spatial Video On button to turn off spatial video recording.

Check out the following video on some handy tips on how to capture the best spacial video for viewing on Apple Vision Pro.